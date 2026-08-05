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Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 514 at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Haleon logo with Consumer Staples background
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Haleon (LON:HLN - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 512 to GBX 514 in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 40.98% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 325 to GBX 335 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 370 price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 335 to GBX 315 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 395.67.

View Our Latest Report on Haleon

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of LON:HLN opened at GBX 364.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26. Haleon has a 52 week low of GBX 317.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 416.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 350.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 363.02.

Haleon (LON:HLN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Haleon will post 19.5033282 EPS for the current year.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon LSE / NYSE: HLN is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories - Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Haleon (LON:HLN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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