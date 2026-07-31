Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:HLN)

Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Haleon has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haleon to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

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Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Haleon has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLN. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Haleon by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company's stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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