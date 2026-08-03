Hallador Energy (HNRG) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $90.3260 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $101.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.43. 123,946 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNRG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hallador Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hallador Energy

Insider Activity

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Daniel Timothy Hudson bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,100. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $250,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,047.61. This trade represents a 4.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $589,170. 17.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,735,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1,745.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,080 shares of the energy company's stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 496,628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1,720.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,277 shares of the energy company's stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 383,020 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,038.2% during the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 320,759 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 292,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,893.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,878 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 232,594 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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