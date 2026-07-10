Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Daniel Timothy Hudson Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Timothy Hudson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $331,600. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Timothy Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Timothy Hudson purchased 10,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Daniel Timothy Hudson purchased 2,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Daniel Timothy Hudson acquired 3,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,120.00.

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Hallador Energy Price Performance

HNRG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 382,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,200. The stock has a market cap of $769.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. Hallador Energy Company has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $101.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hallador Energy Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HNRG shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Hallador Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HNRG

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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