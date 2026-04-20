Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Down 5.4% - Here's Why

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.9030. Approximately 311,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 724,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HNRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hallador Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HNRG

Hallador Energy Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $713.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company's stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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