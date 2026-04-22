Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the oilfield services company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.37% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAL. Zephirin Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.27.

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Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Halliburton has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 171,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $5,985,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,101,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,499,455.28. This represents a 13.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $1,900,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 344,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,044,943.60. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,508 shares of company stock worth $15,291,882. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 110,220,971 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $3,114,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,825,761 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $1,436,336,000 after acquiring an additional 861,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,097,164 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $878,806,000 after acquiring an additional 443,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 82,596.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,771,388 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $841,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,004,682 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $639,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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