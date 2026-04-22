Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at HSBC

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at HSBC from $40.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the oilfield services company's stock. HSBC's price target points to a potential upside of 17.48% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Griffin Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.27.

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Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $1,900,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 344,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,044,943.60. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 5,441 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $184,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 187,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,645.86. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,508 shares of company stock worth $15,291,882. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Halliburton by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Key Halliburton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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