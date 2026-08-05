Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Issues Earnings Results

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $2.33, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.37 million. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

Here are the key takeaways from Hamilton Beach Brands' conference call:

Second-quarter revenue rose 11.6% to $142.6 million as U.S. consumer volumes recovered from last year's retailer purchasing pause. Operating performance improved even before the benefit of the tariff refund.

Second-quarter revenue rose 11.6% to $142.6 million as U.S. consumer volumes recovered from last year's retailer purchasing pause. Operating performance improved even before the benefit of the tariff refund. Gross margin expanded to 54.3% and net income reached $33.7 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, helped by a $36.5 million IEEPA tariff refund. However, underlying gross margin was 26.1%, making the reported earnings benefit largely one-time.

Gross margin expanded to 54.3% and net income reached $33.7 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, helped by a $36.5 million IEEPA tariff refund. However, underlying gross margin was 26.1%, making the reported earnings benefit largely one-time. Excluding the tariff refund, the company expects 2026 revenue growth to approach the mid-single-digit range, while operating profit is now projected to decline by a high-single-digit percentage. Higher commodity and freight costs, $6 million of additional advertising, and roughly $6 million of ERP-related accelerated depreciation are pressuring profitability.

Excluding the tariff refund, the company expects 2026 revenue growth to approach the mid-single-digit range, while operating profit is now projected to decline by a high-single-digit percentage. Higher commodity and freight costs, $6 million of additional advertising, and roughly $6 million of ERP-related accelerated depreciation are pressuring profitability. Management highlighted growth initiatives across premium products, commercial equipment, digital marketing, and Hamilton Beach Health. Health sales are expected to increase 50% this year, with four consecutive quarters of profitable growth and a new pill-management platform pilot planned for the third quarter.

Management highlighted growth initiatives across premium products, commercial equipment, digital marketing, and Hamilton Beach Health. Health sales are expected to increase 50% this year, with four consecutive quarters of profitable growth and a new pill-management platform pilot planned for the third quarter. Cash flow from operations reached $61.5 million in the first half, inventory fell 28.2% year over year, and the company ended the quarter with $51.5 million of net cash. Management plans to reinvest part of the tariff proceeds in brand-building and marketing while continuing dividends and selective share repurchases.

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Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

NYSE:HBB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,299. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $327.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hamilton Beach Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,479 shares of the company's stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the company's stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,834 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBB

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded small kitchen and household appliances. The company's product portfolio spans a range of countertop and electric appliances, including blenders, mixers, toasters, coffeemakers, slow cookers, air fryers, and specialty beverage machines. Through the Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex brands, the company serves both everyday consumers and commercial foodservice operators.

Established in 1910, Hamilton Beach has introduced a number of innovations in small-appliance technology, from early electric drink mixers to modern immersion blenders and multi-function cookers.

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