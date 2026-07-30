Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $599.2580 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $758.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Insurance Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:HG opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.35. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $37.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Brown sold 37,300 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,199,568.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,000. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $337,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 71,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,189,639.43. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,105 shares of company stock worth $2,220,158. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,990 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company's stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

Further Reading

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