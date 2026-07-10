Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.1250.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HG. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday.

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Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE HG opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.35. Hamilton Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $758.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Jonathan B. Levenson sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $185,955.75. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 39,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,043.69. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Brown sold 37,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,199,568.00. Following the sale, the director owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,000. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,105 shares of company stock worth $2,220,158. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HG. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company's stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 456,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,928 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,590 shares of the company's stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 90,655 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

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