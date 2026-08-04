Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

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Hamilton Lane Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $6.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.61. 1,346,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,641. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.14. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $161.13.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 32.83%.The company's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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