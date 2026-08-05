Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock's current price.

HLNE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hamilton Lane from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $141.00 to $123.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.71.

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Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $101.64. 446,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,765. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $161.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.76.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 32.83%.The company's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrea Anigati Kramer bought 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,381.18. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 87,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,131. This trade represents a 1.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers purchased 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,952,750.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 95,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,739. Company insiders own 23.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,751,596 shares of the company's stock worth $174,109,000 after purchasing an additional 239,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,880,000 after purchasing an additional 104,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,458,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,725,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,511 shares of the company's stock worth $142,946,000 after buying an additional 856,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Hamilton Lane

Here are the key news stories impacting Hamilton Lane this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hamilton Lane exceeded quarterly estimates by a wide margin. Adjusted earnings were $1.94 per share, above the $1.52–$1.53 consensus range and up from $1.47 a year earlier. Revenue reached $275.33 million, surpassing estimates near $221.94 million and rising 56.5% year over year. The company also reported a 32.83% net margin and 25.98% return on equity. Hamilton Lane First-Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

Adjusted earnings were $1.94 per share, above the $1.52–$1.53 consensus range and up from $1.47 a year earlier. Revenue reached $275.33 million, surpassing estimates near $221.94 million and rising 56.5% year over year. The company also reported a 32.83% net margin and 25.98% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share. The payment is scheduled for October 6 for shareholders of record on September 21, implying an annualized dividend of approximately $2.40 per share and a yield of about 2.4%. The dividend supports shareholder returns and signals continued confidence in cash generation.

The payment is scheduled for October 6 for shareholders of record on September 21, implying an annualized dividend of approximately $2.40 per share and a yield of about 2.4%. The dividend supports shareholder returns and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call transcript and presentation provide additional details for investors. These materials may clarify the drivers of the sharp revenue growth, asset-raising activity, fee trends, and management’s outlook—key factors in determining whether the strong quarter can continue. Hamilton Lane Q1 2027 Earnings Call Transcript

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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