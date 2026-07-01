Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.75 and traded as high as $24.64. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $24.4640, with a volume of 2,359,502 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Harley-Davidson from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOG

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Harley-Davidson's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Harley-Davidson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $40,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,012 shares in the company, valued at $780,312. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $37,622.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,018.68. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,758.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company's stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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