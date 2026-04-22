Harminder Sehmi Sells 123,460 Shares of Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) Stock

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI - Get Free Report) CFO Harminder Sehmi sold 123,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $281,488.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 381,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $870,048. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Blaize Stock Down 2.1%

Blaize stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,071,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,361. Blaize Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $257.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Blaize from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Blaize from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Blaize in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Blaize in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blaize from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Blaize presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blaize

Institutional Trading of Blaize

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blaize by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Blaize during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blaize during the third quarter worth $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blaize during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blaize during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company's stock.

About Blaize

Blaize NASDAQ: BZAI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

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