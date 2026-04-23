Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIT. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Harmonic from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Harmonic Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Harmonic had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of ($53.02) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $140.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmonic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Harmonic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,186 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc NASDAQ: HLIT is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high‐quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company's portfolio spans real‐time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic's product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set‐top video processing platforms for traditional pay‐TV operators, alongside cloud‐native software for over‐the‐top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

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