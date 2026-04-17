Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 9.8% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Get Free Report) were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 4,917,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,291,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harmony Gold Mining to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Harmony Gold Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Harmony Gold Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 430.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 400,574 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,106 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $1,815,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 144,460 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company's stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Harmony Gold Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Harmony Gold Mining wasn't on the list.

While Harmony Gold Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here