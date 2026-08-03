Harrow (HROW) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Harrow to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Harrow to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Harrow Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.49. 43,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company's 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. Harrow has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Harrow from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Harrow in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Harrow in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Harrow from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harrow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.43.

View Our Latest Report on HROW

Insider Activity

In other Harrow news, Director Adrienne L. Graves bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $31,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,070. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Boll purchased 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 814,679 shares in the company, valued at $24,358,902.10. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harrow by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Harrow in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,256 shares of the company's stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Harrow by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harrow during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company's stock.

About Harrow

Harrow Health, Inc NASDAQ: HROW is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.

Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.

Further Reading

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