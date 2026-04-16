Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Insider Lynda Shillaw Buys 101 Shares

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG - Get Free Report) insider Lynda Shillaw bought 101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 per share, for a total transaction of £151.50.

Lynda Shillaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Lynda Shillaw purchased 21,764 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 155 per share, with a total value of £33,734.20.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Lynda Shillaw purchased 90 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 167 per share, for a total transaction of £150.30.

On Monday, February 16th, Lynda Shillaw acquired 93 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 per share, for a total transaction of £149.73.

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Harworth Group Price Performance

LON HWG traded up GBX 2 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 148. The company had a trading volume of 735,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.78. The company has a market capitalization of £480.69 million, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 457.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93. Harworth Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 141.39 and a twelve month high of GBX 190.50.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harworth Group had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 201 to GBX 202 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Panmure Gordon reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harworth Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 209.75.

Read Our Latest Report on HWG

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.

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