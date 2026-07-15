Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.19% from the stock's current price.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Hasbro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.57.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $80.17. 887,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 174.64% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.The company's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 1,190.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Further Reading

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