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Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Hawkins logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Hawkins reported quarterly EPS of $1.35, missing analysts’ $1.39 consensus by $0.04, while revenue of $315.68 million slightly exceeded expectations of $313.42 million.
  • Management highlighted record operating cash flow, which funded $167 million in acquisitions, $58 million in capital investments, and $16 million in dividends, and said it plans continued investment in water-treatment branches and higher-margin businesses.
  • Shares fell 3.1% to $138.60 after the results. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $185, while the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hawkins.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.42 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Hawkins' conference call:

  • Record operating cash flow in Fiscal 2026 funded $167 million in acquisitions, $58 million in capital investments, and $16 million in dividends, while management said the company’s financial condition remains very strong.
  • Hawkins expanded its operating scale to nearly 2.5 billion pounds of products moved, 66 locations across 28 states, more than 400 delivery trucks, and nearly 1,200 employees serving customers in 48 states.
  • Management plans to continue investing in new Water Treatment Group branches and higher-margin businesses, while maintaining a prudent approach to capital expenditures and acquisitions.
  • All eight director nominees were elected, and shareholders approved the ratification of Deloitte & Touche as auditor and the advisory vote on executive compensation; no shareholder questions were submitted.

Hawkins Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.60. The company had a trading volume of 135,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hawkins has a one year low of $117.98 and a one year high of $186.15.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hawkins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWKN has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Hawkins from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Hawkins and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $185.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HWKN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc NASDAQ: HWKN is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins' product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

Read More

Earnings History for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

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