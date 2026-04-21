Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Trading 7.2% Higher - What's Next?

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.90 and last traded at $170.2150. 226,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 163,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.72.

Get Hawkins alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hawkins

Hawkins Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm's 50 day moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average is $146.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $244.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $252.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Hawkins's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hawkins

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.29 per share, with a total value of $193,935.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 50,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,766.03. The trade was a 3.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company's stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc NASDAQ: HWKN is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins' product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hawkins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hawkins wasn't on the list.

While Hawkins currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here