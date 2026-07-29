Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts: Sign Up

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. 17,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,566. The business's 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $40.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWBK. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWBK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3,777.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,725.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company's stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Aurora, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses, agricultural enterprises and commercial clients across southwest Missouri and select markets in nearby states. Hawthorn Bank operates a network of full-service branches and digital banking platforms designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto loans and personal loans.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hawthorn Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hawthorn Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Hawthorn Bancshares currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here