Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

HAYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Hayward from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,117,323.52. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,544. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,933,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,416,000 after purchasing an additional 105,472 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Hayward by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 9,089,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,438,000 after buying an additional 1,063,380 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,651 shares of the company's stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,933,000.

Key Hayward News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hayward this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue topped expectations. Hayward reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share, above the $0.24 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $318.38 million versus expectations of $303.35 million. Revenue increased 6.3% year over year, and EPS rose from $0.24 in the prior-year quarter. Hayward Holdings Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Hayward reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share, above the $0.24 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $318.38 million versus expectations of $303.35 million. Revenue increased 6.3% year over year, and EPS rose from $0.24 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management characterized the business as resilient. Earnings-call coverage highlighted continued growth and resilience, which may reassure investors concerned about demand for pool equipment and broader consumer spending. Hayward Holdings Earnings Call Highlights Growth, Resilience

Earnings-call coverage highlighted continued growth and resilience, which may reassure investors concerned about demand for pool equipment and broader consumer spending. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance was confirmed. Hayward expects EPS of $0.84-$0.87 and revenue of approximately $1.2 billion. The EPS range broadly brackets the $0.86 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance is generally in line with expectations—providing stability but limited evidence of a major forecast upgrade. Hayward Holdings Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Hayward expects EPS of $0.84-$0.87 and revenue of approximately $1.2 billion. The EPS range broadly brackets the $0.86 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance is generally in line with expectations—providing stability but limited evidence of a major forecast upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Investor reaction remains measured. The earnings beat supports the stock, but unchanged guidance and a share price near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages suggest investors may be waiting for stronger forward-growth signals before assigning a higher valuation.

Hayward Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.38 on Friday. Hayward has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $17.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.35 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.83%.Hayward's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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