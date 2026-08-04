Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran Sells 50,000 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $765,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,735,892.54. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kevin Holleran sold 120,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $853,500.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $722,444.31.

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Hayward Price Performance

Shares of Hayward stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,480,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,196. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.35 million. Hayward had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Hayward from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAYW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,933,077 shares of the company's stock worth $323,416,000 after acquiring an additional 105,472 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Hayward by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 9,089,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,380 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,933,000.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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