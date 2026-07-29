Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.840-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hayward from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hayward

Hayward Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Hayward has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $303.35 million. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,323.52. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning purchased 2,242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,607.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 103,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,324,960.12. This trade represents a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 222,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hayward by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,551 shares of the company's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hayward by 3,350.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at $287,000.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

Further Reading

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