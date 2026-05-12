HC Wainwright Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Immunocore in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore's current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMCR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Immunocore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Immunocore from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.75.

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Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.20 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 178.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,886 shares of the company's stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 100.1% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 269,729 shares of the company's stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 134,950 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,140 shares of the company's stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,044,831 shares of the company's stock worth $36,266,000 after acquiring an additional 249,674 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunocore

In other Immunocore news, CEO Bahija Jallal sold 11,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $371,183.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $399,296.05. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Berman sold 5,965 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $192,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,538.65. The trade was a 50.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $619,082. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

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