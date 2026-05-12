HC Wainwright Comments on Insmed's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Insmed in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed's current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Insmed's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The company had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Insmed alerts: Sign Up

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Insmed from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Insmed from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Insmed from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Insmed Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of INSM stock opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.89. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth $12,961,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Insmed by 49.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,342 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth $13,681,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 374.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $3,492,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. This trade represents a 45.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $1,540,335.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,361,604.45. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 161,193 shares of company stock worth $25,462,012 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insmed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insmed wasn't on the list.

While Insmed currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here