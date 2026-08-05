HC Wainwright Forecasts AxoGen's Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of AxoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AxoGen's current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AxoGen's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $69.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded AxoGen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on AxoGen from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.00.

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AxoGen Trading Up 0.5%

AXGN opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. AxoGen has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 20,568 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AxoGen news, Director Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 16,344 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $720,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,606.96. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $70,162.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,987.60. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 29,041 shares of company stock worth $1,268,792 in the last ninety days. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting AxoGen

Here are the key news stories impacting AxoGen this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained its Buy rating and $53 price target, which remains above AxoGen’s recent trading level and implies further upside if the company meets the firm’s longer-term expectations.

HC Wainwright maintained its rating and $53 price target, which remains above AxoGen’s recent trading level and implies further upside if the company meets the firm’s longer-term expectations. Positive Sentiment: A separate analyst review characterized AxoGen as having an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating that overall Wall Street sentiment remains favorable. AxoGen Given Average Rating of Moderate Buy by Analysts

A separate analyst review characterized AxoGen as having an average rating, indicating that overall Wall Street sentiment remains favorable. Neutral Sentiment: AxoGen’s latest quarterly results were solid relative to expectations: revenue of $69.73 million exceeded the $67.10 million consensus estimate, while EPS of $0.12 matched forecasts. However, the company remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin and analysts expecting a full-year loss.

AxoGen’s latest quarterly results were solid relative to expectations: revenue of $69.73 million exceeded the $67.10 million consensus estimate, while EPS of $0.12 matched forecasts. However, the company remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin and analysts expecting a full-year loss. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut its FY2026 EPS forecast to a loss of $0.46 from a loss of $0.32 and reduced its FY2027 estimate to $0.03 from $0.44. The firm also lowered estimates for several upcoming quarters, including Q3 2026 to a $0.03 loss from $0.02 earnings and Q4 2026 to a $0.04 loss from $0.04 earnings.

HC Wainwright cut its FY2026 EPS forecast to a loss of $0.46 from a loss of $0.32 and reduced its FY2027 estimate to $0.03 from $0.44. The firm also lowered estimates for several upcoming quarters, including Q3 2026 to a $0.03 loss from $0.02 earnings and Q4 2026 to a $0.04 loss from $0.04 earnings. Negative Sentiment: Additional cuts affected Q2 2027 EPS, now estimated at a $0.01 loss versus $0.09 earnings previously, and Q3 and Q4 2027 EPS, now forecast at $0.02 and $0.05, respectively. These revisions suggest slower-than-expected profitability and may limit near-term upside despite the retained Buy rating.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

Further Reading

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