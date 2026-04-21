HC Wainwright Forecasts Lower Earnings for TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TG Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.00.

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TG Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of TGTX opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.76. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $192.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.15 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 101.12%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3,485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company's stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company's research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

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