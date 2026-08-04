HC Wainwright Has Bullish Estimate for AG FY2026 Earnings

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG - Free Report) TSE: FR - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver's current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 21.18%.The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $496.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

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AG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered First Majestic Silver from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The company's 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. now owns 53,400 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 66.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 185,720 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 74,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 36.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company's stock.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.0152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Majestic Silver's payout ratio is 8.45%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. NYSE: AG engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

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