HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic View of Neurogene Q2 Earnings

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Neurogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Neurogene's current full-year earnings is ($5.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene's Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.92) EPS.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.09).

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Several other research firms also recently commented on NGNE. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Neurogene to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on NGNE

Neurogene Price Performance

Neurogene stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.69. Neurogene has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.27. The company's fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGNE. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the third quarter valued at about $12,114,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Neurogene by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 99,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 89,216 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 9,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,926,250. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stuart Cobb sold 6,797 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $141,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,642.57. This represents a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,442 shares of company stock worth $525,622. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Neurogene

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurogene this week:

Negative Sentiment: Q2 2026 EPS to ($1.30) from ($1.02), signaling a worse-than-expected loss outlook.

Q2 2026 EPS to ($1.30) from ($1.02), signaling a worse-than-expected loss outlook. Negative Sentiment: Q3 2026 EPS to ($1.34) from ($1.05), another cut to near-term earnings estimates.

Q3 2026 EPS to ($1.34) from ($1.05), another cut to near-term earnings estimates. Negative Sentiment: Q4 2026 EPS to ($1.37) from ($1.08), implying continued pressure on earnings into year-end.

Q4 2026 EPS to ($1.37) from ($1.08), implying continued pressure on earnings into year-end. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS to ($5.39) from ($4.16), reflecting a weaker full-year outlook.

FY2026 EPS to ($5.39) from ($4.16), reflecting a weaker full-year outlook. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 EPS to ($5.92) from ($4.93), suggesting losses may remain elevated longer than expected.

About Neurogene

Neurogene, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies for rare neurological diseases. The company's lead platform employs adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vectors designed to deliver functional copies of disease-causing genes directly to the central nervous system. Neurogene's pipeline focuses on inherited lysosomal storage disorders, including investigational programs for GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses, with additional preclinical efforts targeting other monogenic neurodegenerative conditions.

Neurogene's proprietary AAV9‐based delivery system has been engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier, aiming to provide durable gene expression in affected tissues.

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