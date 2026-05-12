HC Wainwright Has Positive Forecast for Genelux Q3 Earnings

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genelux in a research note issued on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Genelux's current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genelux's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNLX. Benchmark cut their target price on Genelux from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "speculative buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genelux from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genelux presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

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Genelux Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of GNLX opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Genelux has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 482,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,400,073.60. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company's stock.

More Genelux News

Here are the key news stories impacting Genelux this week:

Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for Genelux to a loss of $0.81 per share from $0.79, signaling a slightly weaker full-year profit outlook. Genelux stock and analyst coverage

HC Wainwright lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for Genelux to a loss of $0.81 per share from $0.79, signaling a slightly weaker full-year profit outlook. Negative Sentiment: Brookline Capital Markets cut its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.79 per share from $0.69, another sign that analysts expect deeper losses than previously modeled. Genelux stock and analyst coverage

Brookline Capital Markets cut its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.79 per share from $0.69, another sign that analysts expect deeper losses than previously modeled. Negative Sentiment: Brookline also reduced Q2 2026 and Q3 2026 EPS estimates to losses of $0.19 and $0.20, respectively, while HC Wainwright trimmed Q4 2026 expectations to a $0.20 loss, reinforcing the view that profitability remains distant. Genelux stock and analyst coverage

Brookline also reduced Q2 2026 and Q3 2026 EPS estimates to losses of $0.19 and $0.20, respectively, while HC Wainwright trimmed Q4 2026 expectations to a $0.20 loss, reinforcing the view that profitability remains distant. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright slightly raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to a $0.20 loss from $0.21, a modest change that does not materially alter the broader negative earnings picture. Genelux stock and analyst coverage

HC Wainwright slightly raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to a $0.20 loss from $0.21, a modest change that does not materially alter the broader negative earnings picture. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in the share count, so it is unlikely to be a major driver of trading today. Genelux stock short interest

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation NASDAQ: GNLX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of oncolytic virus immunotherapies. Built on a proprietary vaccinia virus platform, the company's programs are designed to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells while stimulating a systemic immune response. Genelux's lead candidate, pexastimogene devacirepvec (GL-ONC1), is being evaluated in multiple indications, including peritoneal malignancies and head and neck cancers, where it is administered either intraperitoneally or systemically depending on the trial design.

Genelux's pipeline leverages its experience with the GL-ONC1 construct to explore combination strategies with chemotherapy and immuno-oncology agents.

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