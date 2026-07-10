HC Wainwright Has Positive Forecast for MeiraGTx Q3 Earnings

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for MeiraGTx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MeiraGTx's current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MeiraGTx's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million.

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Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGTX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on MeiraGTx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on MeiraGTx from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Price Performance

MGTX opened at $13.94 on Friday. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at MeiraGTx

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 56,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $572,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 971,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,929,036.60. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 27,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $409,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 640,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,484,520.80. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 145,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 43.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 70,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,844 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,030 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about MeiraGTx

Here are the key news stories impacting MeiraGTx this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating on MeiraGTx and maintained a $20 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MeiraGTx NASDAQ: MGTX Given "Buy" Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated its rating on MeiraGTx and maintained a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: The firm raised earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2026 EPS to -$1.89 from -$1.98 and FY2027 EPS to $0.83 from $0.67 , signaling improving profitability expectations. Stuart Naylor Sells 27,659 Shares of MeiraGTx NASDAQ: MGTX Stock

The firm across multiple future periods, including and , signaling improving profitability expectations. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright also nudged up near-term quarterly EPS forecasts for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q3 2027 , reinforcing a constructive outlook but without changing the company’s still-loss-making profile in the near term.

HC Wainwright also nudged up near-term quarterly EPS forecasts for , reinforcing a constructive outlook but without changing the company’s still-loss-making profile in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: MeiraGTx shares had already jumped in the prior session on heavy volume, so some of the optimism may already be reflected in the stock. MeiraGTx (MGTX) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

MeiraGTx shares had already on heavy volume, so some of the optimism may already be reflected in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat revisions, the company is still expected to report negative earnings over the next several quarters, which can limit near-term enthusiasm.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Founded in 2014 as an outgrowth of research at University College London, the company focuses on leveraging adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver functional genes to target tissues. MeiraGTx's pipeline spans ocular, central nervous system and systemic indications, addressing conditions such as inherited retinal dystrophies and neurodegenerative disorders that currently lack effective therapies.

The company's lead programs include AAV-based candidates designed to restore or replace defective genes underlying rare retinal diseases and to modulate cellular pathways in neurological disorders.

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