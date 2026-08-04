HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for IONS Earnings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals' Q4 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.65.

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Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Holly B. Kordasiewicz sold 362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $30,516.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,862,692.80. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 5,536 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $462,698.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,270,004.44. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,163 shares of company stock valued at $18,316,551. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company's proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis' pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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