HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for LBRX Earnings

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LB Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($3.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LB Pharmaceuticals' Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.87) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LBRX. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LB Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.12.

Get LB Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBRX

LB Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRX opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -26.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. LB Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08.

Institutional Trading of LB Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,471,000. Spruce Street Capital LP lifted its position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP now owns 1,376,159 shares of the company's stock worth $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 370,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,457 shares of the company's stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102 is a new chemical entity and a methylated derivative of amisulpride, a second-generation antipsychotic drug approved in over 50 countries, not including the United States, because the development and regulatory requirements of the U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider LB Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LB Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While LB Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here