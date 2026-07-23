HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for GLSI Earnings

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences' current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences' FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLSI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenwich LifeSciences presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLSI

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.40. Greenwich LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 235.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 32,657 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Greenwich LifeSciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Greenwich LifeSciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright boosted its price target on Greenwich LifeSciences to $69 from $50 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term potential. HC Wainwright raises GLSI price target

HC Wainwright boosted its price target on Greenwich LifeSciences to $69 from $50 and kept a rating, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term potential. Positive Sentiment: The company received UK regulatory approval to expand its Phase III FLAMINGO-01 breast cancer trial, adding a possible 5-10 new sites and widening the patient pool for GLSI-100. GlobeNewswire UK trial expansion release

The company received UK regulatory approval to expand its Phase III breast cancer trial, adding a possible 5-10 new sites and widening the patient pool for GLSI-100. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted preliminary FLAMINGO-01 data showing an approximately 70-80% reduction in recurrence rates after the primary immunization series, which supports the drug’s clinical promise, though the data remain early. Quiver summary of FLAMINGO-01 data

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc NASDAQ: GLSI is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product pipeline includes candidates engineered to activate or regulate key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, with programs advancing through preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich LifeSciences conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States.

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