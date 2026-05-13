HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Outlook for ARWR Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q4 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The firm had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARWR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,021,850. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $934,328.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,905 shares in the company, valued at $11,623,271.75. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,326,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,081,689 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $71,797,000 after buying an additional 2,017,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $113,159,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,832,997 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $121,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,164 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,249,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company's stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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