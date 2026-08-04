HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Outlook for WVE Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note issued on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WAVE Life Sciences' current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WAVE Life Sciences' Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). WAVE Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 309.73% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.45 million.

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Several other analysts have also commented on WVE. Zacks Research upgraded WAVE Life Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research set a $13.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WAVE Life Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAVE Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ WVE opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. WAVE Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 6,729.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,124 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 1,441.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,928 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company's stock.

About WAVE Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company's pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington's disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

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