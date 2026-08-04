HC Wainwright Predicts AxoGen's Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN - Free Report) - HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for AxoGen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AxoGen's current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AxoGen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on AxoGen from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

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AxoGen Trading Up 8.3%

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.11. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $69.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AxoGen news, Director John Johnson sold 11,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $478,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $478,023. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 16,344 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $720,606.96. Following the sale, the director owned 16,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,606.96. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,792. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

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