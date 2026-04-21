HC Wainwright Predicts Uranium Royalty FY2026 Earnings

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Uranium Royalty's current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UROY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uranium Royalty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uranium Royalty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.50.

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Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of UROY stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.09 and a beta of 1.50. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 9.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 272,026 shares of the company's stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral rights acquisition, royalty and streaming company focused exclusively on the uranium sector. Established in early 2021 and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol UROY, the company seeks to provide investors with leveraged exposure to uranium prices without direct mining risk. Rather than owning or operating mines, Uranium Royalty acquires long-term royalties and streams on both production and development-stage uranium projects worldwide.

The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses royalty interests across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, South America, Central Asia and Australia.

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