HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock's current price.

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NUVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $113.01.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 14,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,575,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 59,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,569,281.44. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 11,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,202,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,998,926.93. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,983. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,527 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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