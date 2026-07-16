HC Wainwright Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target indicates a potential upside of 63.04% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Uranium Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uranium Royalty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.50.

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Uranium Royalty Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $404.60 million, a P/E ratio of 138.07 and a beta of 1.40. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Uranium Royalty by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Uranium Royalty by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 97,977 shares during the period. Themes Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 65.4% in the first quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 140,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 206.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 132,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company's stock.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral rights acquisition, royalty and streaming company focused exclusively on the uranium sector. Established in early 2021 and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol UROY, the company seeks to provide investors with leveraged exposure to uranium prices without direct mining risk. Rather than owning or operating mines, Uranium Royalty acquires long-term royalties and streams on both production and development-stage uranium projects worldwide.

The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses royalty interests across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, South America, Central Asia and Australia.

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