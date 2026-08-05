HC Wainwright Reduces Earnings Estimates for Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO - Free Report) - HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Bausch + Lomb in a research report issued on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb's current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bausch + Lomb from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $16.00 price objective on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bausch + Lomb from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.75.

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Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 729.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,322 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Bausch + Lomb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bausch + Lomb this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $21 from $20 and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential appreciation from recent trading levels. The firm’s target reflects confidence in Bausch + Lomb’s longer-term prospects. Benzinga report on HC Wainwright price-target increase

HC Wainwright raised its price target to $21 from $20 and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential appreciation from recent trading levels. The firm’s target reflects confidence in Bausch + Lomb’s longer-term prospects. Positive Sentiment: The analyst increased its 2027 EPS forecasts for the first and second quarters to $0.12 and $0.25, respectively, from $0.07 and $0.22, suggesting some expected improvement later in the forecast period.

The analyst increased its 2027 EPS forecasts for the first and second quarters to $0.12 and $0.25, respectively, from $0.07 and $0.22, suggesting some expected improvement later in the forecast period. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright continues to project FY2027 EPS of $0.89, compared with the current-year consensus estimate of $0.81, indicating expected earnings growth despite the revisions.

HC Wainwright continues to project FY2027 EPS of $0.89, compared with the current-year consensus estimate of $0.81, indicating expected earnings growth despite the revisions. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure comes from broad reductions to earnings estimates. FY2026 EPS was cut to $0.68 from $0.83, while Q3 and Q4 2026 estimates fell to $0.17 and $0.28 from $0.21 and $0.34. The FY2026 forecast is now below the $0.81 consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term profitability. HC Wainwright forecasts for Bausch + Lomb

The main pressure comes from broad reductions to earnings estimates. FY2026 EPS was cut to $0.68 from $0.83, while Q3 and Q4 2026 estimates fell to $0.17 and $0.28 from $0.21 and $0.34. The FY2026 forecast is now below the $0.81 consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright also reduced its FY2027 EPS forecast to $0.89 from $0.93 and lowered Q3 and Q4 2027 estimates, indicating that the earnings outlook remains mixed beyond 2026.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

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