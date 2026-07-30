HCI Group (HCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $247.4260 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.19. HCI Group had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 32.64%.The business had revenue of $242.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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HCI Group Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:HCI opened at $183.24 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.03. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $136.37 and a 52 week high of $210.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. HCI Group's payout ratio is 7.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCI Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of HCI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of HCI Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $238.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCI Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 557.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in HCI Group by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 743 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc NYSE: HCI is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

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