HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set an "overweight" rating and a $225.00 price target on the insurance provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the company's previous close.

HCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised HCI Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCI Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $238.33.

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HCI Group Trading Down 0.4%

HCI opened at $179.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $162.03 and its 200-day moving average is $163.95. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $136.37 and a 1-year high of $210.50.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $242.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,621 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,167 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,806 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 642.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,460 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 934.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,257 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc NYSE: HCI is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

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