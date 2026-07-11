HDFC Bank (HDB) Projected to Release Earnings on Saturday

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 26/27 results before the market opens on Saturday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $4.9923 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 26/27 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 6:30 AM ET.

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HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of HDB opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $39.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. Zacks Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of HDFC Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 638,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,567,039.84. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashish Parthasarthy sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 848,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,586,108.52. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $189,560. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 61,089 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,129 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in HDFC Bank by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,276 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company's stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India's leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

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