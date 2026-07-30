Health Catalyst (HCAT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $69.0030 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.24 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 87.69%. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Health Catalyst alerts: Sign Up

Health Catalyst Stock Up 0.9%

Health Catalyst stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $2.00 to $1.75 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Health Catalyst

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 816.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 149,981 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,047 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 169,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,986 shares of the company's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst NASDAQ: HCAT is a healthcare data and analytics technology company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company went public in 2019 and has since focused on delivering a unified data platform that helps healthcare organizations aggregate and analyze clinical, financial and operational information.

The core of Health Catalyst's offering is the Data Operating System (DOS), a modular data management platform that integrates disparate data sources—from electronic health records to claims and patient-generated data—into a single analytics environment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Health Catalyst, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Health Catalyst wasn't on the list.

While Health Catalyst currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here