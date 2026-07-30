Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.620-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. 4,021,005 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,610. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.98. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $278.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $271.60 million. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $524,873.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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