HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.5714.

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A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HealthEquity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HealthEquity

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,551 shares of company stock worth $1,427,650. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in HealthEquity by 1,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leonteq Securities AG raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 159.9% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 382 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of HQY stock opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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