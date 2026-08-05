HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.42 and last traded at $104.79, with a volume of 49197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.97.

Get HealthEquity alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 2,354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $223,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,180. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,690. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 159.9% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 382 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider HealthEquity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HealthEquity wasn't on the list.

While HealthEquity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here